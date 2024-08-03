GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trial run of Vande Metro from Chennai Beach to Katpadi Junction railway stations held

The air-conditioned 12-coach train is a variant of Vande Bharat that has been manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory. It can be operated at a speed of 110 kmph and is designed for inter-city travel of 150-200 km

Published - August 03, 2024 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Vande Metro train near Perambur Loco Works in Chennai during its trial run to Katpadi Junction railway station on Saturday.

The Vande Metro train near Perambur Loco Works in Chennai during its trial run to Katpadi Junction railway station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A new rake of Vande Metro was operated as a trial run in the city by the Southern Railway on Saturday. 

A press release from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) said Janak Kumar Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), inspected the operation of the first rake of Vande Metro, which is a variant of Vande Bharat manufactured in the ICF. The air-conditioned 12-coach train can be operated at a speed of 110 kmph and is designed for inter-city travel of 150-200 km. This is set to make short-distance inter-city trips comfortable for passengers with improved safety features.

The CCRS also held a meeting with Subba Rao, General Manager of the ICF, to know about the technical features and improved passenger amenities provided in the Vande Metro train. The CCRS conducted a speed trail of Vande Metro between Villivakkam and Walajah Road, along with senior officers of the ICF and Southern Railway.

A senior ICF official said the Vande Metro, which was similar to the Vande Bharat train, had already been announced in the Railway Budget 2023-24. The Vande Metro, which was brought from the Villivakkam yard, departed from the Chennai Beach railway station at 9 a.m. and reached the Katpadi Junction railway station at 11.55 a.m. After a small interval, the train left Katpadi at 12.05 p.m. and arrived back at the Chennai Beach railway station at 2 p.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.