Trial run of Metro phase I extension likely in November

Work may gather pace as many migrant labourers have returned to the site

Metro is likely to conduct the trial run for the phase I extension project in November this year, a month ahead of the opening of this 9-km stretch.

The project has been under construction for the last four years, with an estimated cost of ₹3,770 crore. Nearly 3,000 workers were involved in building a 9-km network that will connect Washermenpet with Wimco Nagar. But all this came to a grinding halt this March when the lockdown induced by COVID-19 came into effect.

As a result, the project, which was supposed to be finished in June and become operational, had been delayed. Now, the opening of this stretch has been pushed to December.

Sources in Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) said it was likely that a trial run for this stretch may be carried out in November first with the diesel loco and then using the trains. Nearly 10 trains for the phase I extension project had been manufactured in Sri City, near Chennai, and had arrived in the city last year.

“The construction of the stations had been in various stages and we hope to finish it on time. Earlier, we had severe manpower shortage as workers had gone home. But now hundreds of them have returned and the pace of work is picking up well,” an official said. Trial run should be on at least for a month, sources said and added that this was required to ascertain the glitches that need to be rectified before the operations start.

The telecommunication and other equipment had reached the city and installation work was likely to be taken up in a few weeks, sources said. The construction of Wimco Nagar depot is also on and this is where the trains for this project would be maintained.