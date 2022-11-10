Trial run of integrated mobile command and control vehicle in Vellore begins

The vehicle has been roped in to use during emergencies like natural disasters

The Hindu Bureau  VELLORE
November 10, 2022 18:58 IST

Fitted with high resolution CCTV cameras and flash lights on its roof, the vehicle will provide real time data from the spot to the integrated control room at the SP office. | Photo Credit: C. Venketachalapathy

The trial run of the Integrated Mobile Command and Control vehicle is being conducted by the district police in Vellore.

Fitted with high resolution CCTV cameras and flash lights on its roof, the vehicle would provide real time data from the spot to the integrated control room at the SP office. The vehicle has been roped in to use during emergencies like natural disasters in Vellore and neighbouring districts Ranipet and Tirupattur based on request.

It will also be used during rallies, processions, especially by political parties and religious groups, on sensitive routes in big towns like Vellore, Gudiyatham, Pernambut, Walajah, Arcot, Ambur and Vaniyambadi to prevent any untoward incident. “During natural calamities, live data from the vehicle helps us to coordinate with relief and rescue operations much faster and can understand the gravity of the situation,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore), told The Hindu.  

In view of the northeast monsoon, the police have started trial runs of the vehicle in low lying areas. The vehicle, which can be occupied by three persons, has four network video recorder (NVR) cameras to send live data to the control room and a mounted 360 degree pan tilt zoom (PTZ) camera. Each camera can capture record footage up to a distance of 500 metres. Drones were also fitted in the vehicle.  

At present, the police have to depend on CCTV cameras that were installed at various places in the district to get the footage to the control room. The Vellore Corporation has around 500 CCTV cameras under the Smart Cities Mission programme to monitor various infrastructure works and civic amenities. District police have 270 cameras under the Self Sufficient Scheme (SSS). Individuals, non-profit organisations and traders also have 200 cameras. Of a total 970 cameras, the control room at the SP office monitors only 318 cameras in its initial phase of operation.

