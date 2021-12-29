Trial run for toll collection on Chennai ORR under way

Toll rates sent to State government for approval, says NHAI official

The trial run is on for toll collection and Fastag operations on the 62-km-long Chennai Outer Ring Road from Vandalur to Minjur. Four plazas have come up on the road at Varadarajapuram, Kolappanchery near Nazrethpet, Palavedu near Nemilicheri, and Periyamullavoyal.

Official sources said that the toll rates had been sent to the State government for approval and that would be based on the formula used by the National Highways Authority of India. “Once approval is obtained, toll collection would begin. The notification for tolling was issued in 2018,” the source said.

All three lanes on either side would have Fastag facility and one cash lane at the end. Local residents would be able to use the service lanes for travelling to nearby areas. However, if they are to use the main carriageway, they would have to pay toll.

Around 35,000 vehicles use the road every day, of which 15,000 are trucks. The first phase of the road was opened in 2012 and the second phase five years ago. The maximum number of vehicles take the Vandalur to Poonamallee stretch, followed by Poonamallee to Nemilicheri and the least numbers are witnessed on the Nemilicheri to Minjur stretch.

Work on three trucklay bays have been completed. Similarly, of the four way-side amenities, work on one has been completed. The way-side amenities would have a restaurant, petrol bunk, workshop and play area.

T. Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Center, Pattabiram, said that there were many villages and industrial estates along the road, which underlined the need for local residents pass for those using the road. “Those having small industries would have to use it frequently. Similarly, those who have farmlands near the road would have to transport agricultural produce to markets. They should either be exempted from paying toll or given local residents pass,” he said.

A former Highways engineer said that the road would provide savings in terms of fuel, travel time and operating costs to vehicle owners and all these translate to advantage to the environment. “People should not think twice about paying toll,” he said.