Easing congestion Chennai

Trial run begins for FASTag at OMR, ECR plazas

Digital drive: The introduction FASTag at the toll plazas on Raji Gandhi Salai will come as a big relief to motorists during the peak hours.

Digital drive: The introduction FASTag at the toll plazas on Raji Gandhi Salai will come as a big relief to motorists during the peak hours.   | Photo Credit: M_Karunakaran

The kiosks are being spruced up with new markings

Trial is under way for launching FASTag facility at toll plazas on the East Coast Road (ECR) and on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road). Over one lakh vehicles use OMR daily and the ECR sees 10,000 vehicles everyday.

FASTag, an e-payment mode where card readers scan cards pasted on vehicles crossing toll plazas and deduct the fee, has been implemented by the National Highways Authority of India at 48 plazas in the State. These radio frequency-based tags implemented across the country help reduce waiting time at the plazas.

The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), which maintains the ECR and OMR, has tied up with the NHAI to use the tags. “This makes it convenient for motorists to use the same system at all plazas. We have tied up with a bank to sell tags at major plazas. They will do so shortly,” said an official source in TNRDC.

The company is sprucing up the plazas and improving markings and signages. “If it reduces wait timing at the toll plazas during rush hour, it would be great. Mornings are worse. Though removing the plazas would be an even better option,” said Swami Mani, a resident of Thoraipakkam.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 7:13:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/trial-run-begins-for-fastag-at-omr-ecr-plazas/article31608340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY