Trial of two-way traffic on Anna Salai to begin today

The traffic police have finally decided to allow two-way traffic on Anna Salai on a trial basis on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the traffic police, as the CMRL work has been completed the one-way traffic followed on G.P.Road-Anna Salai up to Whites Road Junction and West Cott Road-Whites Road up to Anna Salai-Whites Road Junction will be modified as two-way traffic system.

The existing one-way system on General Patters Road would be reversed and vehicles will not be allowed into the stretch from Anna Salai. But entry of vehicles will be allowed from Tower Clock on Whites Road into the G.P. Road.

Two-way traffic will be allowed on Whites Road, which is at present a one way stretch. Vehicles coming from Royapettah Tower Clock towards Anna flyover and vice-versa will be allowed. Motorists can take Smith Road from Whites Road to reach Anna Salai and the existing one way will remain on the stretch.

While there is no change in the route for the vehicles coming from the Anna flyover towards Anna Statue, vehicles coming from Anna Statue towards Anna flyover (or) Teynampet can go via L.I.C and TVS.

Motorists from Anna Statue can take a right turn to Binny Road at Spencer’s Signal. Vehicles coming from Bharathi Salai can reach Anna Salai through G.P.Road and Whites Road. Vehicles coming from West Cott Road can reach Anna Salai through G.P.Road (or) Whites road.

While motorists from Binny Road can take right turn at Spencer’s Junction to go towards Anna flyover, those intending to go towards Whites Road or Bharati Salai can take a right turn at Spencer’s Junction and pass through Pattullas Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Greams Road and Anna Flyover can reach Anna Salai - Anna Flyover and Whites Road by taking a ‘U’ Turn or right turn at Anna Salai - Whites Road junction .

However, vehicles which are coming from Conran Smith Road-Peters Road junction will not be allowed to enter Thiru.Vi.Ka Road as the existing one-way will continue. Vehicles from Whites Road to Anna Salai will take left turn towards Thiru-vi-ka road and reach Anna Salai via Sathyam Theatre, Conran Smith Road junction and Peters road.

“We are doing a trial on Wednesday, a holiday, and Thursday which is a working day. If it is hassle free, we will continue the traffic system,” said A. Arun, Additional Commissioner of police, traffic.