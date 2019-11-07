Trial of MTC bus with ramp held in Chennai

Persons with disabilities were invited to participate in a demonstration and trial of an accessible MTC bus and give their feedback. Based on this, several design changes are expected to be implemented to make the vehicles more accessible and disabled- friendly.

The bus used in the trial, had an electric lift with a ramp fitted for wheelchair users. While a few of the participants could make use of the ramp with the assistance of another person pushing the wheelchair, safety concerns were raised when a wheelchair user attempted to wheel herself onto the ramp and ended up toppling over.

“The platform height of this bus is too high. For it to be accessed comfortably, it shouldn’t be more than one or one and a half feet high. There is also less space inside for wheelchairs to manoeuvre,” said D. Gnana Bharathi, who participated in the trial. He also said that while the equipment had been fitted keeping in mind wheelchair users, there were several other types of disabilities for which the vehicle had to be made accessible.

Persons with crutches or walking sticks found it hard to use the ramp and lift since the surface of the ramp had large perforations. Questions were also raised about whether there would be space at bus stops for the ramps to fold out comfortably.

The trial was followed by a consultation where the participants recommended design changes as well as discussed their safety concerns.

Director for Welfare of the Differently-abled Johny Tom Verghese said that while electric lifts in the older buses took nearly ten minutes to operate, the new buses would not take more than three minutes. “Through this trial and consultation process, we want the disabled to share their feedback with us and we will then pass this on to the Transport Department for effective implementation,” he said.

An official from the Transport Department said that they were planning on introducing 100 such accessible buses.

“At present, we have retrofitted this one bus with the electric ramp and based on the design changes and feedback, more buses will be made accessible. The conductors of these buses will be trained to operate the electric lift as well as help the disabled," he added.