Trial in college girl’s murder in Tambaram railway station to commence soon 

20-year-old Swetha, a student of MCC, was stabbed indiscriminately in September 2021

The trial in the case of a 20-year-girl, who was stabbed to death by a man, is likely to commence soon with the police having filed a chargesheet after completing the investigation.

On September 23 last year, around 1.30 p.m, the 20-year-old girl was stabbed indiscriminately by a youth near the Railway Colony in East Tambaram. While she was struggling, the youth attempted to cut his neck and was caught by autorickshaw drivers in the vicinity.

Later, the victim was identified as M. Swetha. She was doing a part-time diploma course on Medical Laboratory Technology at the Madras Christian College while she was studying B. Sc. Microbiology. The accused was identified G. Ramachandran alias Ramu, 24, of Tirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district. He had been following her for two years. He worked at a private manufacturing unit in Maraimalai Nagar after completing BE.

The chargesheet alleged that both met on a train to Nagapattinam and shared their mobile numbers and were in love. As she used to have long conversations with her friends over phone, he started suspecting her and had a troubled relationship with her. She also avoided him.

On the day of murder, Ramachandran called Swetha to the Railway Colony Road. They had quarrel on the spot. Then he suddenly took out a kitchen knife and stabbed her indiscriminately. Then he attempted to cut his neck with the same knife and was caught by auto drivers.

Police charged Ramachandran under Sections 341 (Punishment for Wrongful restraint), 302 (Punishment for murder) and 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) of Indian Penal Code. As many as 38 witnesses were added along with material evidence. The chargesheet was filed in Judicial Magistrate Court, Tambaram, and soon will be transferred to a sessions court for trial, said sources.