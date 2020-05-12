Trial for plasma therapy begins MMC

The clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy commenced at the Madras Medical College with the first donor — a patient who recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — coming forward to make the donation on Monday.
The Madras Medical College is part of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s multi-centre trial, and also obtained the approval for an institutional trial for severe COVID-19 patients.
“A patient who recovered from COVID-19 has donated plasma for the trial. With this, the approved clinical trial has commenced at MMC,” an official said.
Apart from the MMC, the ICMR has granted approval for Madurai Medical College, Tirunelveli Medical College and Christian Medical College, Vellore, for its multi-centre clinical trial.
