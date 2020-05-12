Chennai

Trial for plasma therapy begins MMC

The clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy commenced at the Madras Medical College with the first donor — a patient who recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — coming forward to make the donation on Monday.

The Madras Medical College is part of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s multi-centre trial, and also obtained the approval for an institutional trial for severe COVID-19 patients.

“A patient who recovered from COVID-19 has donated plasma for the trial. With this, the approved clinical trial has commenced at MMC,” an official said.

Apart from the MMC, the ICMR has granted approval for Madurai Medical College, Tirunelveli Medical College and Christian Medical College, Vellore, for its multi-centre clinical trial.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 12:06:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/trial-for-plasma-therapy-begins-mmc/article31561551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY