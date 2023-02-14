HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trial begins in Mylapore double murder case

February 14, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The trial in the Mylapore double murder case has begun before the 4 th Additional Sessions Court inside the Madras High Court campus. Last May, Srikanth, 58, a chartered accountant, and his wife Anuradha, 53, who had just returned from the United States were allegedly murdered by a driver-cum-domestic aid at their house in Mylapore. The bodies were buried at a house near Mamallapuram, and the driver Krishna and his associate Ravi were nabbed by the police in Andhra Pradesh. After the police filed a charge-sheet, the case was transferred for trial to the sessions court. The case came up for hearing before the fourth Additional Sessions Judge Anand and the witnesses were summoned. The court recorded the statements of witnesses and adjourned the matter to February 17 for further proceedings.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.