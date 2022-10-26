Trespasser arrested at Air Force station

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 21:29 IST

The Selaiyur police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old youth who trespassed into Indian Air Force station in Tambaram.

The police said the youth, who has been identified as S. Gokul, 21 , of Medavakkam, is a driver by profession. He visited his friend Santhosh in Thiruvanchery and both had consumed alcohol near the Air Force Station. He scaled the wall and trespassed into the premises. The staff of the station caught him and later handed him over to the police.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

