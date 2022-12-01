Trend of policemen travelling without ticket in first class compartments of suburban trains irks railway staff

December 01, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ticket checking staff of Southern Railway are concerned by the growing number of police personnel occupying the first class compartments in suburban trains without any valid tickets causing inconvenience to commuters holding valid tickets.

An incident of a ticket checker posted in the Perambur railway station being abused by a group of personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) when asked to produce the identity cards in a suburban train proceeding from Moore Market suburban complex to Tiruvallur has caused consternation among railway staff.

DGP’s circular

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said with the second class compartments being overcrowded during peak hours, some police personnel travel in the first class compartment, causing inconvenience to valid ticket holders. The problem of police personnel travelling in first class compartments without ticket has been increasing despite a circular issued by the Director-General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, in this regard.

The senior railway official said the ticket examiner in this instant had asked only the identity card but was about to be manhandled. However, timely intervention by railway officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel prevented the incident from going out of control. The ticket checker had filed a complaint with the Commercial Officer of Southern Railway’s Chennai division.