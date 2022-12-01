Trend of policemen travelling without ticket in first class compartments of suburban trains irks railway staff

December 01, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

A group of personnel of the Government Railway Police allegedly picked a fight with a ticket checker when he asked them to show their ID card while travelling from Perambur to Chennai Central recently

The Hindu Bureau

With the second class compartments overcrowded during peak hours, policemen travel by first class compartments in suburban trains without valid ticket, say Southern Railway officials. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The ticket checking staff of Southern Railway are concerned by the growing number of police personnel occupying the first class compartments in suburban trains without any valid tickets causing inconvenience to commuters holding valid tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

An incident of a ticket checker posted in the Perambur railway station being abused by a group of personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) when asked to produce the identity cards in a suburban train proceeding from Moore Market suburban complex to Tiruvallur has caused consternation among railway staff. 

DGP’s circular

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said with the second class compartments being overcrowded during peak hours, some police personnel travel in the first class compartment, causing inconvenience to valid ticket holders. The problem of police personnel travelling in first class compartments without ticket has been increasing despite a circular issued by the Director-General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, in this regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The senior railway official said the ticket examiner in this instant had asked only the identity card but was about to be manhandled. However, timely intervention by railway officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel prevented the incident from going out of control. The ticket checker had filed a complaint with the Commercial Officer of Southern Railway’s Chennai division.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US