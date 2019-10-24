Trees, shrubs cut down for beautification of the Adyar

Several trees were felled at the Kotturpuram Tree Park on Tuesday night for beautification of the Adyar river, to the shock of regular walkers, tree lovers and activists.

In one single operation, Water Resources Department (WRD) officials cut down nearly a hundred trees, that too of rare species, environment activists charged.

Along with the trees, shrubs planted at the park, on the banks of the Adyar in Kotturpuram, were cleaned up to form a bund and a compound wall. Hard work put in by residents and volunteers of Nizhal, for over a decade, had been wiped out, said residents.

Shoba Menon, founder of Nizhal, which has been involved in greening the Kotturpuram park, rued the cutting down of trees, including rare ones like Kokottai, Kumizh, Azhinji, Asoka, Vennangu, Suryagada and Uvamaram.

“When officials of the Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT) held a meeting on river beautification with residents and environment activists eight months ago, the need to safeguard the trees and shrubs, at any cost, was brought to their notice, and they had accepted our proposal,” she recalled.

‘No respect’

A volunteer of Nizhal, who had participated in the CRRT meeting, questioned the purpose of organising a public discussion, if no respect was going to be shown to greenery. He wanted to know whether a river restoration project would really be succesful without greenery.

A visit to the park showed trees and shrubs, for about 500 m, cut down.

A senior WRD official said only “shrubs” were removed, based on a request by CRRT, and just one tree was felled by the contractor, without the Department’s permission. Action would be taken, he added.