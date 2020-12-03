Trees near Tidel Park junction to be relocated

U-shaped flyover will be constructed on Rajiv Gandhi Salai

Thirty-five trees between Tidel Park junction and Indira Nagar junction on Rajiv Gandhi Salai will be transplanted to another location.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) said that 25 of these trees were planted by them 14 years ago, and the others were on the road before it was widened.

The trees will be moved to make way for the U-shaped flyover coming up on the road.

“From the time the company was formed, we have transplanted around 135 trees and all of them are fine. We have planted hundreds of trees wherever we have space,” said an official.

The trees would be shifted inside the Central Polytechnic campus and nurtured for nine months.

“The work has been contracted out for ₹3.2 lakh. We have already pruned additional branches and leaves so that the weight would not be much when they are shifted. The process of replantation is expected to be completed in 15 days,” said an engineer who is associated with the project.

S. Geetha, who uses the Tidel Park junction often, said she would miss the trees at the traffic island.

“That is a very nice spot amidst the traffic. I am only happy that they are saving the trees instead of cutting them down,” Ms. Geetha said.