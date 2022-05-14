Trees, electric poles, old buildings removed for Vellore airport

It is coming up on a vast open land at Abdullapuram along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway

More than 100 trees, mostly coconut and mango, are being felled for the airport being built on 97 acres in Vellore.

Officials say the airport is coming up on a vast open land at Abdullapuram along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. It has a runway, which is 850 metres long, a taxiway, ground- handling equipment, the air traffic control, the terminal building and the oil depot.

“Trees and electrical poles are removed to ensure that the runway does not have any obstruction. Most of the work has been completed,” says an official. Trees that are being felled are located on the 51-acre government land acquired by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) from the district administration a few years ago. The AAI also has 46 acres of its own land in the village for the airport.

A small strip of 10.72 acres of private land, between the airport and the national highway, is being acquired for additional facilities, including parking lots, passenger amenities and connecting roads. The district administration is holding talks with individual owners to acquire the land needed for the project to be completed.

Apart from trees, over 40 electrical poles and old buildings on the acquired government land are being removed. Bitumen roads have been laid in the airport to connect the runway and the main building complex. The removal of trees, poles and old structures will be completed in the next few weeks, officials say.

The old airstrip, which can operate only eight-seater aircraft, is being expanded to operate 20-seater planes that will connect Vellore to major airports such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Officials say the airport was sanctioned in the second phase of the UDAN-RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik-Regional Connectivity Scheme) a few years ago.

Besides Vellore, Thanjavur was selected under the scheme in Tamil Nadu.