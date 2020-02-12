Trees axed at Pedestrian Plaza in T. Nagar

Three months after the Chief Minister launched the ₹40 crore Pedestrian Plaza, which had a lot of tree cover, the Chennai Corporation has started removing trees along a stretch in T. Nagar.

Residents alleged that the trees were being removed to meet the demands of a few shopkeepers. The gradual reduction in tree cover was taking place only near locations where renovation of shops was under way.

“The government spent a lot of money, promising us tree cover. Now there is no shade after the removal of the trees,” said a resident.