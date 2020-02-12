Trees axed at Pedestrian Plaza in T. Nagar

Three months after the Chief Minister launched the ₹40 crore Pedestrian Plaza, which had a lot of tree cover, the Chennai Corporation has started removing trees along a stretch in T. Nagar.
Residents alleged that the trees were being removed to meet the demands of a few shopkeepers. The gradual reduction in tree cover was taking place only near locations where renovation of shops was under way.
“The government spent a lot of money, promising us tree cover. Now there is no shade after the removal of the trees,” said a resident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.