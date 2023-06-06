Tree pruning requires sustained efforts throughout the year, say activists

June 06, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Despite being a major pre-monsoon activity, tree pruning does not receive the same attention throughout the year, say activists.

The concern during the monsoon is that heavy winds and inclement weather will cause branches to break and fall on vehicles or people. However, at other times, pruning is done if there is a public complaint or if a street light is blocked, they point out.

The Greater Chennai Corporation employs a park overseer in every zone who, during the course of inspections, will identify and direct trees to be pruned, said an official. Additionally, complaints from councillors and the public are attended to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pruning has to be an exercise done by the GCC periodically like the stormwater drain desilting work. The inner roads need to receive the same attention as arterial roads because street lights are blocked and with so many cables entangled in branches, older trees have been killed”, said C. Ramakrishnan, secretary, Federation of Adyar Residents’ Association.

“Trees require regular management for their health. The removal of branches at the right time will help stabilise a tree”, said T.D. Babu, trustee, Nizhal NGO. In addition to pruning, he said that infestations on trees were not attended to by the civic body properly. “There are certain trees, like the Indian Beech tree and the Neem tree, that grow fast and so there is a need to categorise species and their growth to plan pruning accordingly”, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.