Tree plantation drivelaunched to honour SPB

In honour of late playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, the Exnora in partnership with S.P.B. Charitable Foundation has launched a tree plantation challenge and adoption of Konetampettai. The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, launched the Exnora SPB Tree Challenge and the adoption of the legend’s native village Konetampettai.

The programme was marked by planting of saplings in Amir Mahal by the Prince of Arcot, along with Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, the legendary singer’s daughter Pallavi Girdhar, Chairman of Exnora A.R. Reihana, Exnora Founder M.B. Nirmal and advisor to Greater Chennai Youth Exnora, Sudhakar Raja, a press release said.

