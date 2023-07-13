Tree plantation begins along Bangalore-Chennai Expressway

July 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greening of the under-construction Bangalore-Chennai Expressway (BCE) has begun with the planting of tree saplings in the first phase on the Arakkonam to Gudipala stretch.

Around 4,400 trees will be planted on both sides, with a spacing of 10 meters each and positioned 14 meters away from the center of the paved shoulder. Additionally, there will be two rows containing a total of 19,556 shrubs.

The plantation drive began as part of the Central government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign at the Mahimandalam Reserve Forest in Vellore on Wednesday. Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that shrubs on the median would be planted after the kerb stones are fixed.

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav, project implementation units at Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Puducherry, Salem and Villupuram planted saplings of native and fruit bearing tree species such as Ficus, Neem, Pungam, Badam, Naaval, and flowering shrubs like Nerium, yellow oleander and yellow trumpet flower.

In the Chennai-Tada section of NH5, a total of 7,670 plants of 60 cm height were planted on the median. Gummudipoondi MLA T.J. Govindarajan along with Regional Officer Virender Sambyal, Project Director S. Janakumaran and students of Government Higher Secondary School Kavarapettai participated in the plantation drive.

On the ECR between Mamallapuram and Mugaiyur, coconut saplings were planted at Kadambadi. A total of 500 saplings are to be planted. PIU-Chengalpattu, Project Director M. S. Chaithanya and horticulture expert D. Arunkumar took part. On the medians, flowering plants that do not grow over 1.2 mt height are planted. This is being done to block the headlight glare from the opposite direction.