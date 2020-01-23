Treat 2020 as an election year, DMK chief Stalin tells cadre

DMK president M.K. Stalin has exhorted his party cadres to treat 2020 as election year for the party and work hard so that it may reap the benefits in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In a letter to party cadres on Wednesday, Mr. Stalin said: “As far as the DMK is concerned, 2020 is an election year. We will reap the benefits of hard work all of us put in this year. Everyone should keep that in mind and work hard. If we are on the field all through the year, victory is surely ours in 2021,” Mr. Stalin said. He said the victory in the Assembly elections would not come easy. “We will have to work extremely hard. Those opposed to us will try to divert our attention, will try to prevent our victory at all costs,” he said and added that the recently concluded rural local body polls were a testimony to it.

Referring to the party’s win in the rural local body polls, Mr. Stalin said the party had won 60% of the seats despite the ruling party misusing the election machinery. He said had the polls been fair, the DMK would have won 90% of the seats.

‘Lesson to AIADMK’

Mr. Stalin said the relatives of Ministers, MLAs of the ruling AIADMK had to bite the dust in the polls. “People have taught them a lesson. If we work towards winning the people’s confidence and their hearts, our victory will continue,” he said.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the party would hold massive rallies condemning the amendments to the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, exempting the hydrocarbon project proposed in the Cauvery delta region from public consultations. Rallies would be held at the district headquarters in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Cuddalore on January 28, he said.