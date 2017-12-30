TRB scam: police seek custodial interrogation of call taxi driver

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police, which is investigating the Teachers’ Recruitment Board examination scandal, has decided to seek custodial interrogation of a call taxi driver, arrested on Thursday for allegedly acting as a conduit between certain officials and candidates.

The driver Ganesan, 28, is believed to have taken huge sums of money from candidates and passed it to persons in key places to fudge the marks of the examination conducted recently for appointment of lecturers at Government Polytechnic Colleges.

He was given a commission in return, police said. “We interrogated several persons in connection with the case in the last few days and arrested the call-taxi driver.

Admits to taking money

During preliminary questioning, he admitted to have taken money for altering results. Soon we will seek his custodial interrogation,” said a senior police officer in the CCB.

It was after candidates from the State complained that the results had been manipulated and those who scored less marks had been included in the selected list did the TRB lodge a complaint with the city police.

The Cybercrime Wing of the CCB last week registered a case against several persons (including those yet to be unidentified) and held prima facie it appeared there was malpractice in data entry by the staff of Datatec Methodex Private Limited in Noida.

Police say that staff of the private firm may have taken money ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh from each candidate to include their names in the shortlist.