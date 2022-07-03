TRB allows changes to applications

July 03, 2022 01:12 IST

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has said that following requests from applicants for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET), the applicants will be allowed to make corrections or other changes to their applications from July 11 to 16.

Nearly 2.30 lakh people have applied for paper 1 and over 4.01 lakh applications were received for Paper 2.

A total of 6.32 lakh applications have been received for the TN TET. The changes can be done via the TRB website from the dates specified. The TRB has further said that following this, no other requests for changes will be entertained.