Travel and tourism fair inaugurated in the city

March 16, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) was inaugurated in the city on Friday with several travel and tour operators participating in the mega show. The TTF, to be held for three days from March 15 to 17, was inaugurated at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman and CEO, Fairfest Media and the organiser of TTF, said the State has emerged as the second most visited destination for domestic tourists, having a footfall of more than 218 million visitors, as per the Indian Tourism Statistics Reporter 2023.

He said in this year’s TTF, various State tourism departments, including Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka, along with more than 160 travel and tour operators have put up stalls in the three-day exhibition. He said the TTF Chennai has become a big travel and tour show in the south Indian circuit, and the success could be seen in the reputed tour operators, including SOTC Travel, Riya Travels, The Nest Luxury Resorts, and Ramoji Film City, participating in the event.

The three-day event features a dedicated business-to-business session on Friday, with the public allowed to participate in the afternoon on Saturday. Bihar State Tourism Director Vinay Kumar Rai and Nand Kishor, Managing Director of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation, participated in the inauguration function.

