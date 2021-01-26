Travel agent attacks woman lawyer

A 50-year-old spurned man, who slashed a 28-year-old lawyer in her neck and hand with a knife, was arrested on Monday after he surrendered at the Kilpauk police station.
The police said Karimullah, 50, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, was running a travel agency and employed a woman from Ayanavaram in 2016.
Karimullah, who was divorced, paid her college fees and helped her get a law degree. Soon after setting up her practice, the woman ignored him. On Monday, Karimullah asked her to meet him. When she reached the spot on E.V.R. Road, he attacked her with a knife. Later, he surrendered before the police.
The victim was admitted to a private hospital, where she received 28 stitches for her wounds. Karimullah has been charged with attempt to murder.
