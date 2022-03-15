Traumatic Brain Injury, a preventable cause of vision complications

An eye evaluation for injuries due to fall or accident without delay is crucial as timely intervention can help salvage vision

Traumatic brain injury caused by road traffic accidents (RTA) can result in vision complications. While prevention is the key, getting an eye evaluation for injuries, including mild head injury due to fall or accident, without delay was crucial as timely intervention can salvage vision to a certain extent.

Brain Injury Awareness Month is observed during March every year. The theme for the campaign is ‘More than my brain injury’. In this line, doctors are raising awareness on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) to emphasise the potential eye complications due to TBI.

“The magnitude of vision problems after trauma insult are quite severe and can cause permanent disability and affect the quality of life,” S. Ambika, director of Department of Neuro Ophthalmology, Sankara Nethralaya said.

She added: “Nearly 59% of persons involved in RTAs have eye-related complications. We took up a study and found that RTA in the young and strokes in the elderly were the top two causes of acquired brain injury,” Dr. Ambika said.

TBI can cause simple to serious complications, temporary or permanent disabilities, she said. Traumatic Optic Neuropathy was one of the eye complications in TBI. “It causes severe optic nerve dysfunction and needs to be treated within 48 hours post-injury. Recovery depends on the severity of the injury,” she said.

Loss of visual field due to injury to the optic nerve or visual fibres in the brain is another complication. Severe head injury can cause loss of blood supply to the vision control centre in the brain, occipital cortex, resulting in severe vision loss. Some people can develop double vision.

She added that preventing injuries is vital. “Follow road safety rules, wear seat belts while driving a car, wear a helmet while driving two-wheelers, avoid mobile phone usage during driving and drunk driving,” she said.

In case of concussion, one has to look out for warning signs such as any abnormal headaches, vomiting, dizziness, ear bleeds, feeling unsteady and slurred speech and get medical attention immediately.

“An eye evaluation has to be done as early as possible in the case of head injuries and any injury around the eyes. Injuries in the eyebrow region and around the eyes can cause irreversible vision loss,” she said.