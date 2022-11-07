Trauma care centre on CMC’s new campus at Ranipet starts functioning

The new facility will be a life saver for road accident victims

The integrated trauma care centre on Christian Medical College’s (CMC) new campus at Ranipet has started functioning. Multiple trauma patients, mostly injured in road accidents, are being treated at the new facility.

Earlier, accident victims were treated separately for orthopedics, neurology and general medicine at various units due to non availability of an integrated centre. The trauma care centre on the new campus has now met that need.

“Such integration of specialists helps to treat the patients, who have multiple trauma, much faster. In other words, more lives can be saved within the golden hour,” said Dr. George Thomas, senior consultant, at the centre.

The centre, headed by the general surgeon Dr. Sukria Nayak, has facilities including X-ray, CT scan, radiology, post operative care, six operation theatres, an intensive care unit, physiotherapy and anaesthesia department. A team of doctors and support staff will work here round the clock.

The new facility will be a life saver for road accident victims on the national highway. Most of the injuries of multiple trauma patients are related to orthopaedics, mainly open leg injuries involving high speed motorcycles. Around 15 patients were being treated at the centre which started functioning from November 3, doctors said.

A retrieval system that involves ambulances for transferring the accident victims are also in place. It will help transport the victims from accident spots to the centre much faster. An ambulance-only route is also in place on the new campus to straight away shift the patient to the centre, they said.