‘Trash point’ on Nerkundram Pathai

31 October 2020 12:03 IST

Residents say conservancy workers clear garbage only twice a week

Waste pile-ups can be seen along a nearly 200-metre stretch of Nerkundram Pathai, near the point where it intersects with Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road.

According to residents, shopkeepers dump waste on this section in the evening hours. That conservancy workers clear the garbage only twice a week is another contributing factor, say residents. Due to pile-ups of waste, pedestrians are unable to use the road margins.

“With the onset of the north-east monsoon, the place has become squalid, as leftovers constitute a major part of the waste. Besides, it provides a fertile ground for mosquitos to breed. The waste pile-ups also eat into the narrow carriageway, putting motorists at risk,” says K. Pawan, a resident of Vadapalani.

Advertising

Advertising

At present, motorists coming from areas like Dhansingh Colony, Kumaran Colony, Gandhi Nagar and LIC Colony in Vadapalani use the stretch to reach Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road. The stretch also helps motorists reach adjoining localities like Chinmiya Nagar, Saligramam, SBI Colony, Virugambakkam and Koyambedu. Besides, Nerkundram Pathai is less congested than Arcot Road. Hence, many prefer it to the arterial road.

Residents have also pointed out there is an electricity transformer nearby, and that any short circuit in the transformer during rains could spark a fire on the dumped garbage. During weekends, the volume of garbage that is dumped becomes higher.

“Steps will be taken to fence the spot to prevent garbage dumping,” says a Greater Chennai Corporation official.