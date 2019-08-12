Trash from ‘binless’ streets in Alwarpet finds its way to Bheemanna Garden Street

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s move to remove garbage bins from three neighbourhoods in Alwarpet — Bawa Road, Ananda Road and Alwarpet Road — has created an unexpected problem for the residents of Bheemanna Garden Street. The trash from the other three streets are now being dumped in the two bins at Bheemanna Garden Street.

“Residents of these three streets are dumping the garbage in these two bins. We have noticed that the staff of commercial establishments on T.T.K. Road too dump the waste here. One of the two bins is placed outside the Corporation-run school, which is overflowing with construction waste such as glass panels, iron and steel bars. The presence of such materials could endanger the safety of the students,” says Rajan E. Murali, a resident of Bheemanna Garden Street.

The two bins are now overflowing with garbage and the stench from them is unbearable. They are breeding mosquitoes now, he complains.

“Awareness about source segregation seems to be lacking in a few neighbourhoods. The civic body should take steps to educate them and prevent littering on streets. Until then, the bins should remain on the streets and should be cleared regularly,” says Rajan.

On Bawa Road, the garbage is dumped close to a stormwater drain which will prevent free flow of rainwater, the residents say.