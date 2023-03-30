Transport workers to get retirement benefits

March 30, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned ₹1,031.32 crore for 3,414 persons who worked in the State Transport Corporations. According to an official release, these workers had retired or taken VRS or died between April 2022 and November 2022 and their provident fund, gratuity, surrender leave and commutation worked out to ₹1,031 crore.

The government has sanctioned the amount for the welfare of the workers despite the financial crunch the transport corporations were in, the release said. In the first instalment, ₹242.67 crore was released last December. Another ₹308.45 crore was released on March 27, 2023 for the benefit of workers, the release pointed out.

