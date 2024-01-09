T.N. bus strike | Transport services not hit in Chennai, buses continue to operate in most districts

January 09, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Chennai

The transport strike called by various transport employees unions demanding the 15th wage revision has not affected the operation of buses including Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Chennai, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

In Chennai, where MTC is the sole bus operator, a total of 2,098 buses were operated against the normal operation of 2,025 buses.

A senior official of the MTC said Managing Director Alby John has been going to various bus depots to inspect the operation of the buses so that commuters, particularly office-goers would not be affected due to the strike. The MTC has also issued a circular cancelling all the leave of its staff, and asking the bus crew to be present without taking their regular offs.

The Transport Department stated that the eight transport corporations across the State, operated 8,787 buses against the normal bus operation of 9,452 buses as of Tuesday, January 9, 2024 morning.

Demands of striking employees

The demands of the transport unions include filling up of vacancies, allocation in the State Budget to offset the deficit, increasing the dearness allowance of retired employees pending for the last 100 months, scrapping of a new pension scheme, immediate commencement of the 15th wage revision talks, and granting compassionate ground appointments.

