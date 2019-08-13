Transport secretary inspects amenities for bus commuters

Devotees visiting Kancheepuram to have darshan of the Athi Varadar at the Sri Devarajaswamy Temple were surprised to see Transport Secretary J. Radhakrishnan along with senior officials of the Transport department inspecting the temporary bus stands on Monday.

With thousands of devotees visiting Kancheepuram from various places of the State, the Transport Department had been operating special buses and also installed temporary bus stands to ease the hardships of the devotees who were forced to walk long distances to board buses.

Mr. Radhkarishnan visited the temporary bus stands including Orikkai, Anjaneyar Koil Muthialpet, Olimohammed Pet and Rangaswamy Kulam to get feedback from commuters about the facilities provided and the improvements that can be done.

Talking to presspersons after the inspection, Mr. Radhakrishnan said devotees from nearby districts of Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu and Villupuram have been visiting the temple. So the Transport Department through the Villupuram State Transport Corporation has been operating special buses to Kancheepuram from various places including Chennai, Tambaram, Arcot, Poonamallee, Vandavasi, Tindivanam, Cheyyar, Tirupati, Tiruttani and Vellore.

He said in view of the heavy rush, the STC Villupuram had been operating 861 trips a day to Kancheepuram from 14 places, which was increased to 1,126 trips by adding 265 trips daily from August 1. As more people are expected to visit in the next few days, the Transport department has directed to operate 87 additional trips to have a total of 1,213 trips a day to Kancheepuram.

The Transport department has also been operating 70 small buses from the five temporary bus stands to the temple.