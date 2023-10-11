HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  SEARCH Icon
Transport officials seize private vehicles being used commercially at Chennai airport

The Enforcement team detained more than six vehicles, including four vehicles from Andhra Pradesh, and parked them in the Meenambakkam testing ground for further action

October 11, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The officials of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety had been receiving information that private vehicles, including those from other parts of the State, were being operated as commercial vehicles to transport passengers from the Chennai airport.

Based on the information, a team was formed by the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement) to inspect and take necessary action against the complaints. 

A senior official said a team headed by the Road Transport Officer (Enforcement), along with three Motor Vehicle Inspectors, had started checking vehicles in and around the airport area from Monday. The team detected four cars, including a few sports utility vehicles (SUVs), being used to transport passengers from the airport to Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

The Enforcement team detained more than six vehicles, including four vehicles from Andhra Pradesh, and parked them in the Meenambakkam testing ground for further action. The officials plan to carry out inspections in important railway stations, such as Chennai Central and Egmore, to prevent such private vehicles from being used for commercial purposes.

