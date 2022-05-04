Transport Minister Sivasankar launches ‘Chennai Bus’ app

It will provide routes and arrival time of the MTC buses

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar launched the ‘Chennai Bus’ app of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

A senior official of the State Transport Department said the app would provide details of the routes of the bus for a particular destination, the location of the bus and the timing of the arrival of the buses at the bus stop to the commuters through the mobile phones.

As part of the project, the entire fleet of 3,454 buses have been fitted with the GPS equipment by which the commuters would be able to identify the 602 routes and locate the 6,026 bus stops of the MTC. The MTC operates more than 3,200 buses daily with an average of 25 lakh commuters being transported.

The app also has been enabled with the SOS button to help the commuters contact their family members in case of any emergency.

Transport Department Secretary K. Gopal was present on the occasion.