Transport Minister chairs wage talks with trade unions

Representatives from various trade unions took part in the 14th wage talks

Representatives from various trade unions took part in the 14th wage talks

The 14th wage talks for transport staff was convened by the State Transport department at Chromepet bus depot, Chennai, on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and saw representatives from six recognised trade unions, including the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Front (LPF).

After completing the first round of talks, the Minister announced that the first batch of appointment orders on compassionate grounds, which had not been given for over a decade, to the children of the transport staff who died while on duty would be issued by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday.

He told journalists that it had been proposed to distribute ₹300 as a special pay for transport staff for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister said a unified standing order of working rules and regulations as against the present individual standing order for the eight State Transport Undertakings, was also discussed.

Regarding the demands made by the transport trade unions on 15 levels of allowances, the Minister said the Transport department had accepted their proposal and was also giving one-time promotions to technical and other supervisors. The trade unions had requested for an 8% hike in wages, for which an interim pay of ₹1,000 per month was being paid during the last regime.