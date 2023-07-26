Transport Department to recruit more than 800 driver-cum-conductor for filling vacancies in five STCs

July 26, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Transport department has proposed to recruit bus crew comprising driver-cum-conductor on a contract basis for the five state transport corporations (STCs) where shortages are persisting. The move comes in the wake of the five STCs comprising Kumbakonam, Salem, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli, facing manpower shortages for operating the buses.

A senior official of the Transport Department citing the State government issuing Government Order (GO), directing the Managing Directors of the five STCs to recruit drivers and conductors, said the remaining STCs of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and Villupuram, have been exempted from the recruitment process.

The Transport Department has proposed to recruit a total of 812 persons for driver-cum-conductor vacancies of which 254 would be selected for Salem, 188 for Tirunelveli, 174 for Kumbakonam, 136 for Madurai and 60 for Coimbatore.

The MDs of the five STCs will fill the vacancies through the direct recruitment process by inviting applications online through the TNEGA portal and assessing the skills of the candidates using the Institute of Road Transport (IRT).

A senior official of the IRT said the applicants should have a valid driving licence for heavy passenger transport vehicles along with a minimum driving experience for 18 months and a conductor licence.