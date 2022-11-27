Transport department suspends three officials after fire engulfs Villupuram bus

November 27, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Transport department has suspended three officials of the Villupuram State Transport Corporation for dereliction of duty after a bus caught fire early on Saturday.

A senior official of the Transport department confirming the suspension of the three officials said the reason for the fire was suspected to be an electrical short circuit.

A senior official of the Kancheepuram district police said a Villupuram STC bus was proceeding from Villupuram to Chennai carrying passengers in the early morning on Saturday. The bus was proceeding on the GST Road when smoke emanated from the backside of the bus near Acharapakkam.

Immediately, the bus crew stopped the bus and asked the passengers to get down. Even as the fire and rescue personnel from Acharapakkam were alerted and reached the accident site, fire had fully engulfed the bus and destroyed it.

The Uthiramerur police have filed a case and are investigating.

