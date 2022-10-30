Transport department suspends officials of Villupuram STC as rear wheels come off bus

The Transport department has initiated action against the branch manager and the technical personnel of Villupuram State Transport Corporation (STC) by suspending them for a lapse in which an axle broke and the rear wheels came off a bus on Saturday. The incident, which happened on GST Road near Urapakkam, created tension among the more than 50 passengers, and also caused a traffic jam for more than one hour. The bus, route no. 104 of Villupuram STC, was proceeding from Koyambedu to Uthiramerur.

A senior official of the Transport department said action against senior officials of the Villupuram STC was being proposed, along with the suspension of the branch manager and other senior officials. Directions had been issued for a technical audit, he added.

The video of the bus being stranded without the rear wheels on GST Road had gone viral on social media.