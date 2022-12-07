Transport department operates small buses providing last mile connectivity in Tiruvannamalai

December 07, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Chennai

Four temporary bus termini were set up based on the public buses arriving from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Villupuram, routes.

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of devotees visiting Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival were surprised to find free transport through small buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 40 small buses were operated to provide last mile connectivity to the temple and other parts of the town, a senior official of the Transport department said.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for decongesting the temple town as thousands of devotees thronged from different parts of the State. Four temporary bus termini were set up based on the public buses arriving from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Villupuram, routes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In an effort to help the devotees reach the temple without much difficulty, the transport department also brought 40 small buses of MTC and plied them from the four bus termini to the temple.

T. Muruganandan, a devotee from Kancheepuram, said the small buses helped in transporting the devotees to the temple premises free of cost, and preventing the autos and mini vans from overcharging the devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US