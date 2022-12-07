Transport department operates small buses providing last mile connectivity in Tiruvannamalai

December 07, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Chennai

Hundreds of devotees visiting Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival were surprised to find free transport through small buses.

A total of 40 small buses were operated to provide last mile connectivity to the temple and other parts of the town, a senior official of the Transport department said.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for decongesting the temple town as thousands of devotees thronged from different parts of the State. Four temporary bus termini were set up based on the public buses arriving from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Villupuram, routes.

In an effort to help the devotees reach the temple without much difficulty, the transport department also brought 40 small buses of MTC and plied them from the four bus termini to the temple.

T. Muruganandan, a devotee from Kancheepuram, said the small buses helped in transporting the devotees to the temple premises free of cost, and preventing the autos and mini vans from overcharging the devotees.