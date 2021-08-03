Transport corporations overcharging men: OPS

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday came down heavily on the State Transport Corporations for charging bus fare from male passengers higher than the government-prescribed level.

Pointing out that this was against the order of the State government, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, suspected that the “excess charge” was being collected to compensate for the loss of revenue that the corporations would be suffering on account of free bus travel to all working women and girls pursuing higher education on government buses in cities. Even though the scheme covered the travel only on bus services within cities, it was being followed in suburban bus services too and the amount, which was double the ordinary fare, was being collected from male passengers, he charged.

Such violation of rules were being reported rampantly in the routes being operated from Tiruvallur to Uthukottai, Periyapalayam, Ramancheri, Kanchipadi, Thiruvalangadu and Sriperumpudur.

The AIADMK leader sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this regard.