Transport Commissionerate delivers nearly 2.5 lakh LLRs, vehicle registration certificates through speed post

April 26, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate, which started sending Learner’s Licence and vehicle registration certificates through speed post on February 28, has found it to be a big success.

It was decided to send the certificates through a tie-up with the Postal Department to avoid customers visiting the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). In the last year, more than 2.5 lakh LLR and vehicle registration certificates have been sent through speed post, said a senior official of the State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate.

The State has a total of 91 RTOs and 45 motor vehicle inspector offices. The Transport Commissioner has been taking several steps to bring in transparency in the various functions of the RTOs and to speed up the delivery mechanism.

As part of the scheme, the LLRs and vehicle registration certificates was planned to be delivered to the customers at their residences to avoid them visiting the RTOs.

In March alone, 2,51,501 certificates of LLR and vehicle registration were sent across to the customers of which 2,48,986 customers received the documents without any hitch.

Around 2,500 customers had complained to the Commissionerate of not receiving the certificates because of wrong addresses, including the driving school addresses.

The senior official said the 2,500 certificates have been returned to the concerned RTOs, as the system has been designed in such a way that the certificates would be delivered only to the customer or their relative, similar to passports. Also the certificates could not be resent and so they have been informed to provide the postal delivery charge for receiving the certificates at the concerned RTOs.

The official said the customers are requested to provide their correct address and not the addresses of driving schools to avoid certificates being returned or not delivered.