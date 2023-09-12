HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Transport and road safety expert N. S. Srinivasan no more

His contribution for improving the traffic and transport systems in Delhi earned for him the name as the man who brought order to Delhi’s roads

September 12, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
N. S. Srinivasan, founder director of NATPAC

N. S. Srinivasan, founder director of NATPAC

N. S. Srinivasan, a respected and well-known expert in roads, road research, road transport and road safety circles died at his Warren Road residence in the city early on Tuesday. He was the founder director of National Transportation Planning and Research Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. He was 89 and is survived by two daughters and a grandson. His wife, Vijaya Srinivasan, pre-deceased him last November, said Sukanya Srinivasan, one of his daughters. The last rites were performed on Tuesday.  

Born in Nallur to N. Somasundaram, a Congressman, Mr. Srinivasan did his Bachelor of Engineering in Civil and Highway Engineering from Madras University and obtained his Ph.D. from Technische Hochschule, Braunschweig. He served as Head of Traffic and Transportation Division of the Central Road Research Institute, New Delhi for 13 years when he researched many traffic and transportation problems.  

His contribution for improving the traffic and transport systems in Delhi earned for him the name as the man who brought order to Delhi’s roads. He also prepared comprehensive transportation plans for Delhi, Bangalore and a few other cities. He prepared the basic document for the United Nations ESCAP project on “Transport and Communications decade 1985 – 1994 for ESCAP countries”. 

He also served at Anna University as a visiting professor in Transportation Engineering from 1990 to 2002. After retirement he started the Transport Advisory Forum in 1992 and was also involved in the planning of mini flyovers in the city.  

Some of the awards that he received, include the President of India’s Prize of the Institution of Engineers (India), Nadirshah Award of the Institute of Road Transport, Award of Automobile Associations of India, Indian Roads Congress Medal, Institute Road Traffic Education National Award, Life time achievement Award of Indian Roads and Transport Development Association, Award of the Government of Kerala in 2004 and 2012.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.