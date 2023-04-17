ADVERTISEMENT

Transpersons protest at Kalaignar Memorial, demand horizontal reservation

April 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police detain 17 members of the Trans Rights Now Collective, including its founder and activist Grace Banu, and released them later

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Trans Rights Now Collective, a forum for the rights of transpersons, on Monday staged a protest at the Kalaignar Memorial demanding the State government to grant horizontal reservation to transpersons. 

Police detained 17 of them, including its founder and activist Grace Banu, until evening. They said despite a judgment of the Supreme Court in 2014 for the welfare of transpersons, the Central and State governments had failed to take steps to treat transpersons as a socially and educationally backward class and provide reservation to the community’s members.

Ms. Banu said, “We have sent several representations to the State government to consider providing horizontal reservation to transpersons in education and employment. However, the government has failed to move in that direction till date.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also pointed out that Karnataka had implemented the horizontal reservation by providing 1% reservation for transpersons in employment. The members of the forum also alleged that some of them faced discrimination right at the initial stages of the selection process for police recruitment, starting from application stage to the final stage of physical test.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US