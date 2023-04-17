HamberMenu
Transpersons protest at Kalaignar Memorial, demand horizontal reservation

Police detain 17 members of the Trans Rights Now Collective, including its founder and activist Grace Banu, and released them later

April 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Trans Rights Now Collective, a forum for the rights of transpersons, on Monday staged a protest at the Kalaignar Memorial demanding the State government to grant horizontal reservation to transpersons. 

Police detained 17 of them, including its founder and activist Grace Banu, until evening. They said despite a judgment of the Supreme Court in 2014 for the welfare of transpersons, the Central and State governments had failed to take steps to treat transpersons as a socially and educationally backward class and provide reservation to the community’s members.

Ms. Banu said, “We have sent several representations to the State government to consider providing horizontal reservation to transpersons in education and employment. However, the government has failed to move in that direction till date.”

They also pointed out that Karnataka had implemented the horizontal reservation by providing 1% reservation for transpersons in employment. The members of the forum also alleged that some of them faced discrimination right at the initial stages of the selection process for police recruitment, starting from application stage to the final stage of physical test.

