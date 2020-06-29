Transit air passengers can get e-pass on arrival

CHENNAI

29 June 2020 23:56 IST

Flyers who have longer stopover can stay in a hotel: AAI

Air passengers, who just have a transit at Chennai airport, can the e-pass at the counters at the arrival hall.

Of the nearly 3,500-4,000 passengers who land in Chennai, for hundreds it is just a transit point. Many of these passengers are worried if they have to get an e-pass from the State government and had been raising this issue on social media by tagging the authorities concerned.

“Passengers need not be anxious about this. The State government has put up several counters for issuing e-pass. They can get the transit e-pass from one of these counters after arriving here,” an official of the State government said.

Transit period

Similarly, many passengers have a transit period for several hours and they wonder where they should stay.

S. Balakumar, a resident of the city, said his brother planned to travel from Ahmedabad to Madurai via Chennai and had a 12-hour transit stay at Chennai airport.

“We don’t know where he can stay; if he is allowed to be in the terminal itself we will be happy. But, what happens if he is not?” he asked.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said passengers who had a stopover of six hours or more, can stay in a hotel.

“The passengers can pay and stay in one of the designated hotels permitted by the State government. The airline helps and facilitates the passenger in this regard,” an official said.