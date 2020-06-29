Transit air passengers can get e-pass on arrival

Air passengers, who just have a transit at Chennai airport, can the e-pass at the counters at the arrival hall.
Of the nearly 3,500-4,000 passengers who land in Chennai, for hundreds it is just a transit point. Many of these passengers are worried if they have to get an e-pass from the State government and had been raising this issue on social media by tagging the authorities concerned.
“Passengers need not be anxious about this. The State government has put up several counters for issuing e-pass. They can get the transit e-pass from one of these counters after arriving here,” an official of the State government said.
Transit period
Similarly, many passengers have a transit period for several hours and they wonder where they should stay.
S. Balakumar, a resident of the city, said his brother planned to travel from Ahmedabad to Madurai via Chennai and had a 12-hour transit stay at Chennai airport.
“We don’t know where he can stay; if he is allowed to be in the terminal itself we will be happy. But, what happens if he is not?” he asked.
Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said passengers who had a stopover of six hours or more, can stay in a hotel.
“The passengers can pay and stay in one of the designated hotels permitted by the State government. The airline helps and facilitates the passenger in this regard,” an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath