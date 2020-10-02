Transgenders start organic soap unit in Chennai

After training, they invested ₹12,000 to start the manufacturing unit in Saidapet

A transgender, Swetha Sudhakar, of Saidapet, has started an organic soap manufacturing unit along with two of her friends to develop entrepreneurs in her community and improve their lives.

The 32-year-old founder of Born To Win social welfare trust, has been working for the education, employment and empowerment of the transgender community. “Three of us - Sanavi, Sherlina and myself - attended the organic soap making training in K.K. Nagar in a centre called Creepys Cosmetics - Cosmetics Formulation Training Institute,” said Ms. Swetha.

Following it, she invested ₹12,000 and started manufacturing soap near her house in Saidapet. “We have named the brand -Trans Natural beauty products. It is made of aloe- vera. Sanvi and Sherlina take care of the manufacturing and I handle marketing and social media accounts,” she explained.

The unit was started on September 30 and on the first day itself they earned ₹3,200, she said. “The soap bar has a shelf life of one year and it is good for the skin. If someone places the order in the morning, they can get the soap by evening,” added Ms. Swetha.

Each soap costs Rs. 50. “As we develop we will employ more transgenders. This will improve our standard of living. Already we are providing tailoring training to members of our community,” she said.

Kavitha Anand, owner of Creepys cosmetics said that this is the first time she is training transgenders. “There is a huge demand for organic products. These organic and hand made soaps can provide good income,” she said.