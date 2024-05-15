Transgender woman rescues just born baby girl abandoned on vacant plot near Maduranthakam

A transgender woman rescued a just born baby girl, abandoned by her mother on a vacant plot near Maduranthakam, on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Chengalpattu Police said Lakshmi, a transgender, was a resident of the locality near Aathur toll plaza of Maduranthakam. On Wednesday morning, around 5.30 a.m. when Lakshmi was proceeding from her house for undertaking farming activities, she saw a plastic cover with something moving inside.

On removing the sheet, she was shocked to find a baby girl, born just a few hours ago, abandoned with no persons in sight in the vicinity. Immediately, Ms. Lakshmi after rescuing the baby girl contacted the 108 Ambulance normally parked near the toll plaza. The medical staff after administering first aid took the baby girl and admitted her to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Ms. Lakshmi also contacted the Acharapakkam Police who have filed a case and are investigating. The efforts of the transgender woman in rescuing the baby girl earned wide appreciation on the social media.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.