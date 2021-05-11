Transgender students complete skill training course at LIBA

CHENNAI

11 May 2021 22:57 IST

Following the completion of a skill training course from the Loyola Institute of Business Administration(LIBA), 30 transgender students were awarded certificates by the institution.

The candidates were enrolled for the course through NGOs Sudar & Thozhi, working for the welfare of the transgender community and the Prof CK Prahlad Centre for Emerging India at LIBA coordinated with them for the programme.

They attended classes conducted on weekends over a duration of three months and were first trained in basic computer skills and administration functions. They also learnt how to use accounting softwares, such as Tally.

Following the completion of the course, the candidates gave interviews and secured jobs at the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

Sharing his thoughts on the programme, Fr. Joe Arun, SJ Director LIBA, said that the transgender students had left a very difficult life in the past, but were now empowered with the skills they had learnt. "I am happy that the CK Prahlad Centre for Emerging India at LIBA has made that difference.,” he said.