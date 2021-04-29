Transgender persons in Chennai raise funds to support people in need

The pandemic has left many members of the third gender community, Narikuravas and other tribal communities without any income and many are struggling for food. To help people in need in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, two transgender persons -- a nurse and a graduate -- have started a crowdfunding initiative.

M. Nila is the founder and director of Pharm Foundation that works towards education, employment and healthcare for the needy. She is a B. Pharm graduate and has been serving people in the city and suburbs since last year. She has raised ₹11 lakh through her crowdfunding initiative.

“I started a campaign on Milaap.org one week ago and raised over ₹11 lakh. This will be used to provide groceries worth ₹1,000 each for 1,000 transgender persons in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. Volunteers from our community will distribute the dry rations. I will be starting another campaign for procuring oxygen cylinders soon,” said Ms. Nila.

Meanwhile, Rakshika Raj, a nurse and an activist, has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for transgender persons, Narikuravas and other tribal community members. “I will be supporting 800 families by providing groceries. I plan to raise ₹8 lakh,” she said.

Both are focussing on Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts as they feel that help is not reaching transgender persons in villages. “In the city there are many who provide relief. So I wanted to focus on the districts,” added Ms. Rakshika.

A beneficiary, 53-year-old Alphonse Mary said that the groceries provided by Ms. Nila last year were very helpful. "She provided sarees for the elderly people and widows in Perumbakkam too,” she added.

COVID-19 awareness

Apart from providing groceries, Ms. Nila has also embarked upon a COVID-19 awareness campaign. “I have started educating people in Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements about the importance of vaccination and I am busting the myths surrounding this,” she said.